Weather report: Tropical wave to affect the island from July 3 Loop Barbados

Here is the weather forecast for today, Sunday, July 2, and Monday, July 3, 2023.

Tropical waves being monitored (locations as of 2am, July 2)

A tropical wave was introduced along 19W south of 15N moving west at 10 knots.

A tropical wave was analyzed along 64W south of 16N moving west at 15 to 20 knots.

A tropical wave was analyzed along 46W south of 14N moving west at 15 to 20 knots.

Sunday, July 2

Barbados Meteorological Services Outlook

A ridge pattern will be the dominant feature across the region with a few spot showers expected. Overnight, a tropical wave analyzed along 46W will be approaching the region.

Rainfall

Today

Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system is the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Mostly sunny.

Tonight

Synopsis: A tropical wave will be approaching the island.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few brief scattered light showers.

Temperatures

Forecast Max/Min Temps: 32/25.

Winds

Moderate east-northeasterly to easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph) and increasing.

Watches/Warnings

Two advisories in effect from 6am Sunday, July 2 to 6am Tuesday, July 4 unless conditions shift:

High Surf Advisory

Small Craft Advisory

Monday, July 3

Barbados Meteorological Services Outlook

The tropical wave currently along 46W, in addition to a favourable upper-level pattern and sufficient atmospheric moisture, will generate cloudy to overcast skies, showers and isolated thunderstorms across much of the region. Guidance is also suggesting that a wind surge will be moving in tandem with the wave and as a result, occasional gusts up to 30 knots are expected near showers. A small craft advisory was issued July 2.

Rainfall

Morning/Afternoon

Synopsis: A tropical wave will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mostly cloudy to overcast with occasional scattered moderate showers and a very slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Night

Synopsis: A tropical wave will continue to affect the island.

General Forecast: Mostly cloudy to overcast with the occasional brief scattered moderate showers and a very slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Temperatures

Forecast Max/Min Temps: 29/24

Winds

Fresh east-northeasterly to easterly breeze from 35 to 45 km/h (22 to 28 mph) with higher gusts near showers.