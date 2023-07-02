Weather report: Tropical wave to affect the island from July 3 Loop Barbados

Here is the weather forecast for today, Sunday, July 2, and Monday, July 3, 2023.
Tropical waves being monitored (locations as of 2am, July 2)
A tropical wave was introduced along 19W south of 15N moving west at 10 knots.
A tropical wave was analyzed along 64W south of 16N moving west at 15 to 20 knots.
A tropical wave was analyzed along 46W south of 14N moving west at 15 to 20 knots.
Sunday, July 2
Barbados Meteorological Services Outlook
A ridge pattern will be the dominant feature across the region with a few spot showers expected. Overnight, a tropical wave analyzed along 46W will be approaching the region.
Rainfall
Today
Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system is the dominant feature.
General Forecast: Mostly sunny.
Tonight
Synopsis: A tropical wave will be approaching the island.
General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few brief scattered light showers.
Temperatures
Forecast Max/Min Temps: 32/25.
Winds
Moderate east-northeasterly to easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph) and increasing.
Watches/Warnings
Two advisories in effect from 6am Sunday, July 2 to 6am Tuesday, July 4 unless conditions shift:
High Surf Advisory
Small Craft Advisory
Monday, July 3
Barbados Meteorological Services Outlook
The tropical wave currently along 46W, in addition to a favourable upper-level pattern and sufficient atmospheric moisture, will generate cloudy to overcast skies, showers and isolated thunderstorms across much of the region. Guidance is also suggesting that a wind surge will be moving in tandem with the wave and as a result, occasional gusts up to 30 knots are expected near showers. A small craft advisory was issued July 2.
Rainfall
Morning/Afternoon
Synopsis: A tropical wave will be affecting the island.
General Forecast: Mostly cloudy to overcast with occasional scattered moderate showers and a very slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.
Night
Synopsis: A tropical wave will continue to affect the island.
General Forecast: Mostly cloudy to overcast with the occasional brief scattered moderate showers and a very slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.
Temperatures
Forecast Max/Min Temps: 29/24
Winds
Fresh east-northeasterly to easterly breeze from 35 to 45 km/h (22 to 28 mph) with higher gusts near showers.