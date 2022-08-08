Weather Report – Tropical wave to affect island on August 9 Loop Barbados

A tropical wave will be affecting the island on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

August 8

Tonight

Synopsis: A tropical wave will be approaching the island.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few brief scattered light showers.

Barbados Forecast Max/Min Temps: 27/23.

August 9

Morning

Synopsis: A tropical wave will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few intermittent scattered light showers.

Night

Synopsis: A surface to low-level shear line will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Clear with cloudy periods with a few intermittent scattered light showers.

Barbados Forecast Max/Min Temps: 30/24.

Outlook

Tonight: Surface to low-level instability will continue to affect Barbados and the central Windwards. A broad band of low-level clouds converging across this section of the island chain is expected to generate intermittent light to moderate showers overnight under occasionally cloudy skies. Furthermore, a tropical wave, presently (at 1800Z) near 54W will be approaching Barbados and the southern Windwards. Model data indicates this feature will maintain unsettled weather conditions across Barbados and the southern section of the region.

Tuesday: The aforementioned tropical wave will drift across Barbados and the southern Windward Islands producing a few scattered showers under cloudy skies. Elsewhere, a surface to mid-level ridge pattern will allow for mostly fair weather conditions across the northern Leewards.