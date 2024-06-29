Weather Report: Tropical wave continues to affect the island

Here is the weather report for today, Saturday, June 29, 2024.

According to the Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS), today, a tropical wave will move over Barbados and the eastern Caribbean producing cloudy skies with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Additionally, there is the potential for occasional gusts during moderate to heavy showers. Overnight, instability trailing this wave will maintain a few brief showers mainly across Barbados and the Windward Islands.

Morning

Synopsis: A tropical wave will continue affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mostly cloudy with occasional scattered light to moderate showers and a very slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Night

Synopsis: Surface to low-level instability will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few scattered light showers.