Weather Report: Tropical wave continues to affect the island
A tropical wave will move over Barbados and the eastern Caribbean producing cloudy skies with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.

11 hrs ago

Here is the weather report for today, Saturday, June 29, 2024.

According to the Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS), today, a tropical wave will move over Barbados and the eastern Caribbean producing cloudy skies with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Additionally, there is the potential for occasional gusts during moderate to heavy showers. Overnight, instability trailing this wave will maintain a few brief showers mainly across Barbados and the Windward Islands.

Morning

Synopsis: A tropical wave will continue affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mostly cloudy with occasional scattered light to moderate showers and a very slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Night

Synopsis: Surface to low-level instability will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few scattered light showers.

Live Blog: Region eyes TS Beryl, Barbados placed on Hurricane Watch

Barbados has been placed on a Hurricane Watch ahead of the arrival of Tropical Storm Beryl.
TS Beryl, which was upgraded from a tropical depression last evening, is quickly gathering steam in the c

BMS issues statement on Tropical Storm Beryl

Barbados under Hurricane Watch.

Mount Gay, West Indies Rum release limited editions for Caricom's 50th

Mount Gay Distilleries, Stade’s West Indies Rum Distillery launch two limited editions to commemorate CARICOM’s 50th Anniversary.

Persons advised: Land tax discount deadline approaching

Property owners have until Saturday, June 29, to take advantage of a five per cent discount for their 2024-2025 Land Tax bills.

One man dead, four nursing gunshot injuries

Police have cordoned the road and diverted all vehicular traffic as the road is impassible at this time.

Shooting victim identified

The deceased has been identified as 24-year-old Baggio Boxill of Black Rock, St Michael.