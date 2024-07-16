Weather Report: Tropical wave continues to affect the island

Here is the weather forecast for today, Tuesday, July 16, 2024.

According to the Barbados Meteorological Services, today, a tropical wave will bring some occasional cloudiness and showers across Barbados and the region. The southern Windwards and Trinidad and Tobago are more likely to experience moderate showers and thunderstorm activity.

Morning

Synopsis: A tropical wave is affecting the island.

General Forecast: Cloudy with sunny periods with the occasional scattered light showers.

Night

Synopsis: Weak surface to low-level instability will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few scattered light showers.