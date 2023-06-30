Weather Report: Tropical wave continues affecting island Loop Barbados

Here is the weather forecast for today, Saturday, July 1, 2023.

Tropical waves being monitored

A tropical wave was analyzed along 82W south of 19N moving west at 15 to 20 knots.

A tropical wave was analyzed along 60W south of 16N moving west at 15 to 20 knots.

A tropical wave was analyzed along 36/37W south of 13N moving west at 15 to 20 knots.

Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS) Outlook

Surface to mid-level moisture trailing the Tropical wave that drifted over Barbados, the southern and central Windwards during the early morning will produce some sporadic showers and breezy winds under partly cloudy skies. While across the remainder of the island chain, a surface to mid-level ridge pattern will allow for mostly fair weather conditions.

After midday, the surface to mid-level ridge pattern will rebuild across Barbados and the southern half of the chain resulting in mostly fair and breezy weather conditions.

Rainfall

Morning/Afternoon

Synopsis: A tropical wave is affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with the occasional intermittent scattered light to moderate showers.

Tonight

Synopsis: A ridge pattern will become the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few brief isolated light showers.

Winds

Morning/Afternoon

Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph) with higher gusts near showers.

Tonight

Fresh easterly breeze from 35 to 45 km/h (22 to 28 mph) with higher gusts.

Temperature

Forecast Max/Min Temps: 30/25