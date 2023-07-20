Weather Report: Tropical wave at 36W being monitored Loop Barbados

Here is the weather forecast for today, Thursday, July 20, 2023.

Tropical waves (location as of 2am)

A tropical wave was analyzed along 29W south of 20N moving west at 10 knots.

Special Features at 0600 UTC (2 AM)

A tropical wave which was previously located along 36W south of 13N has transitioned into a low embedded within the Monsoon near 36W 10N

Barbados Meteorological Services Outlook

A ridge pattern is the dominant feature across Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean where mostly fair conditions are expected.

However, surface to low-level confluence will generate some occasional cloudiness and brief showers across the most southern Windwards in the morning and afternoon.

Barbados Forecast Max/Min Temps: 31/25

Rainfall

Morning

Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few brief isolated light showers.

Night

Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy with a few brief isolated light showers.

Dust haze

Dust-Haze Forecast Across Barbados: A layer of slight dust haze will be visible across the island this morning/afternoon.

A plume of Saharan dust will continue to cause a reduction in visibility and air quality over the Eastern Caribbean region for the next couple of days.

Winds

Winds Across Barbados: Gentle easterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph).

Marine

General Swell Information: Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters ( 5 to 7 ft ) and increasing.