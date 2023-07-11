Weather Report – Tropical wave approaching tonight Loop Barbados

Here’s the weather forecast for today, Monday, July 10, 2023.
Tropical wave
A tropical wave was analyzed along 45W south of 15N moving west at 10 to 15 knots.
Barbados Meteorological Services Outlook
The Atlantic high-pressure system will be the dominant feature with fair to partly cloudy skies forecast. favourable upper-level conditions are expected to slowly diminish as the day progress. During the night, surface to low-level moisture ahead of a tropical wave presently near 44W will approach and begin to affect the region producing cloudy skies and triggering a few brief showers.
Temperatures
Forecast Max/Min Temps: 31/24.
Rainfall
Morning
Synopsis: The Atlantic high pressure system is the dominant feature.
General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few brief scattered light showers.
Night
Synopsis: A tropical wave will be approaching the island.
General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with the occasional brief scattered light to moderate showers.
Dust haze
A layer of slight dust haze will be visible across the island still this morning, July 10.