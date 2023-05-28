Weather Report – Tropical wave approaching to the south Loop Barbados

Here is the weather report for today, Sunday, May 28, 2023.

As of 2 am, according to the Barbados Meteorological Services, a tropical wave was repositioned along 66W, south of 13N moving west at 10 to 15 knots.

Outlook

A surface-to-low-level ridge pattern will be the dominant feature across Barbados and the eastern Caribbean. In addition, model data is indicating a surface-to-low-level confluent pattern in association with adequate surface-to-low-level moisture on the southern periphery of the said ridge pattern. With the mid-levels being relatively dry only a few brief sporadic isolated showers can be expected.

At the same time, a tropical wave (presently near 55W at 5 am) will drift across Suriname, Guyana, and eventually the northern parts of South America including Trinidad and Tobago producing cloudy skies, scattered light to moderate showers, periods of rain, and possible thunderstorms.

Barbados Forecast Max/Min Temps: 31/24.

Morning

Synopsis: A weak tropical wave will be approaching south of the island.

General Forecast: Sunny with cloudy periods with a few brief isolated light showers.

General Swell Information: Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters ( 5 to 7 ft ) and increasing.

Night

Synopsis: A weak tropical wave will pass south of the island.

General Forecast: A mix of clear skies with cloudy periods with a few brief isolated light showers.

General Swell Information: Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 1.5 meters ( 3 to 5 ft ) and increasing.

Winds

Winds Across Barbados: Moderate easterly breeze at around 30 km/h (19 mph) and steady.

Forecast Confidence: 80%