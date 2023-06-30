Weather Report: Tropical wave approaching the island Loop Barbados

Here is today’s weather report for Friday, June 30, 2023.

Tropical wave

A tropical wave was analyzed along 75W south of 18N moving west at 15 to 20 knots.

A tropical wave was analyzed along 54W south of 13N moving west at 15 to 20 knots.

A tropical wave was analyzed along 28W south of 12N moving west at 15 to 20 knots.

Barbados Meteorological Services Outlook

The combination of a ridge pattern and a relatively dry environment will be dominant across Barbados and the eastern Caribbean. As a result, mostly fair weather conditions can be expected during the morning and afternoon sessions.

By evening, the leading edge of an approaching Tropical Wave presently along 54W is expected to drift across Barbados, as well as the southern and central Windwards. As a result, cloudy skies and some scattered showers are forecast over the aforementioned parts. While over the remainder of the chain, mostly fair weather conditions are anticipated due to a dominant ridge pattern.

Temperature

Forecast Max/Min Temps: 32/25

Rainfall

Afternoon

Synopsis: A tropical wave is approaching the island.

General Forecast: Partly sunny with a few brief isolated light showers.

Night

Synopsis: A tropical wave will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Clear with cloudy periods with the occasional brief scattered light to moderate showers.

St Lucia Met Office

FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES

Fair to partly cloudy and hazy, with a few isolated showers. Over the central Windward Islands and areas further south, partly cloudy to cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms from this evening.

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK

A tropical wave is expected to produce cloudiness, showers and isolated thunderstorms mainly over the extreme southern portion of the Eastern Caribbean region from this evening into tomorrow.

Another tropical wave located over the eastern Tropical Atlantic is moving westward near 17 mph or 28 km/h.