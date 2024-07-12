Weather Report: Tropical wave affecting the island

Here is the weather report for today, Friday, July 12, 2024.

According to the Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS), today, an increase in atmospheric moisture is expected over Barbados and the region as the tropical wave presently along 54W begins to affect the island chain. Furthermore, an increase in the mid to upper-level instability over the region is expected as the day progresses. Pockets of moderate to heavy showers with a chance of isolated thunderstorms are likely at this time.

Morning

Synopsis: A tropical wave is affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mostly cloudy with breaks of sunshine with the occasional scattered light to heavy showers, rain and isolated thunderstorms.

Night

Synopsis: A tropical wave will continue affecting the island.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy to cloudy with brief scattered light to moderate showers.