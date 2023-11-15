Weather Report – Tropical wave affecting the island Loop Barbados

Here is the weather forecast for today, Thursday, November 16, 2023.

Tropical waves (locations as of 5am)

The Barbados Meteorological Services is monitoring one tropical wave at this time.

A tropical wave was analysed along 58W south of 14N, moving west at 10 to 15 knots.

Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS) Overnight Recap

Overnight, the Atlantic high-pressure system was dominant across the region.

Nonetheless, surface to mid-level confluence in association with surface to mid-level moisture continued to affect Barbados and the southern Windward Islands generating occasionally cloudy skies with brief scattered light to moderate showers.

Towards daybreak, an approaching tropical wave began to affect Barbados and the southern Windwards leading to an increase in shower activity. A few isolated thunderstorms were reported across the southern Windwards.

At that time at the BMS Charnocks Christ Church headquarters, no measurable rainfall was recorded. Maximum rainfall accumulations across the island of 6.6mm and 5.8mm were recorded at Welchman Hall, St Thomas, and Shorey Village, St Andrew. Elsewhere, mostly fair weather conditions were experienced as a drier and more stable atmosphere was present.

Further south, Trinidad and Tobago experienced a mix of clear skies and clouds with a few scattered showers initially. However, the previously mentioned tropical wave also affected the Twin Island Republic, generating isolated thunderstorms, scattered showers, rain, and mostly cloudy skies.

Over the Guianas, a ridge pattern was dominant. However, sufficient low-level moisture triggered some scattered showers with periods of cloudy skies over some districts, while other districts remained mostly clear.

Wind speeds across the region were generally moderate with speeds peaking at 22 knots in St Lucia and 19 knots at Charnocks, Christ Church.

Sea conditions were moderate in open waters with swells peaking near 2.0m

BMS Outlook

The tropical wave at 58W, which is of a weak nature, will drift across Barbados and the Windward Islands generating occasionally cloudy skies and showers. Elsewhere, no significant change in weather conditions from the previous day is expected.

Barbados Forecast Max/Min Temps:

Max: 31 degrees Celsius

Min: 24 degrees Celsius

Rainfall

Morning

Synopsis: A tropical wave is affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mostly cloudy with breaks of sunshine with occasional brief scattered moderate to heavy showers and a very slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Night

Synopsis: Unstable conditions will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mostly cloudy with clear breaks with occasional brief scattered moderate to heavy showers and a very slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Marine

Morning

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters ( 5 to 7 ft ) and increasing

Night

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters ( 5 to 8 ft ) and increasing