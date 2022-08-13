Weather report: Tropical wave affecting Barbados Loop Barbados

Here’s the weather forecast for today, Saturday, August 13, 2022, from Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Outlook

Today: A tropical wave moving over Barbados and the eastern Caribbean is expected to generate occasional scattered light to moderate showers and thunderstorms. A favourable upper-level diffluent pattern mainly over the southern windward islands is likely to offer additional support for deep convective activity.

Temperature

Barbados Forecast Max/Min Temps: 29/23.

August 13

Morning

Synopsis: A tropical wave will begin affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mostly cloudy with breaks of sunshine with a few intermittent scattered light to moderate showers.

Night

Synopsis: A tropical wave will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mostly cloudy with clear breaks with the occasional intermittent scattered light to moderate showers.

August 14

Morning

Synopsis: Surface to mid-level instability will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mostly cloudy to overcast with the occasional intermittent scattered light to moderate showers and a very slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Night

Synopsis: A surface to mid-level shear line will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mostly cloudy to overcast with the occasional intermittent scattered light to moderate showers, a few periods of rain and a very slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.