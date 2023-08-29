Weather Report: Tropical wave affecting Barbados Loop Barbados

Here’s the weather forecast for today, Tuesday, August 29, 2023.

Tropical waves (Locations as of 2am)

A tropical wave was analyzed along 57W south of 14N moving west at 10 to 15 knots.

A tropical wave was analyzed along 39W south of 20N moving west at 5 to 10 knots.

Recap

Overnight, the moisture and instability ahead of the tropical wave at 57W at 06Z began to affect Barbados and the central and southern Windwards. Cloudy skies, some scattered light to heavy showers and thunderstorms were observed across the area.

During the past 12 hours 0.1mm of rainfall was recorded at the Charnocks Christ Church station. Meanwhile, 12.6mm was the maximum accumulation across the island during the night recorded near Bathsheba St. Joseph while 12.2mm was recorded at the Pine, St. Michael and 10.2mm was recorded at Welchman Hall, St. Thomas. Across the remainder of the eastern Caribbean, a ridge pattern was the dominant feature. Conditions across the Leewards were generally fair to partly cloudy with light showers.

Further south, Trinidad and Tobago was under the influence of the ridge pattern before the said tropical wave also began to affect the area. Cloudy skies and some showers were observed across the twin islands. Across the Guianas, conditions were partly cloudy to cloudy, was a deep layered ridge pattern was the dominant feature.

Winds across the region were light to moderate, peaking at 16 knots in St. Lucia and here in Barbados a gust of 25 knots was recorded. Seas were slight in open water with swells from 0.5m to 1.5m.

Eastern Caribbean Outlook:

Today: The aforementioned tropical wave will continue affecting Barbados and the Windward islands, generating cloudy skies, light to moderate showers and possible thunderstorms. Furthermore, a supportive upper-level environment will promote deep convection and enhanced shower activity across the region. Elsewhere, a ridge pattern will be the dominant feature, with partly cloudy skies and light showers expected to dominate.

Barbados Forecast Max/Min Temps: 30/24