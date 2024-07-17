Weather Report: Sunshine and clouds,occasional scattered light showers

Weather Report: Sunshine and clouds,occasional scattered light showers
Weak surface to low-level instability is affecting the island.

Here is the weather forecast for today, Wednesday, July 17, 2024.

According to the Barbados Meteorological Services, today, a low-level confluent pattern is likely to generate some cloudiness and scattered showers across the region. Equatorial moisture being advected by a southeasterly flow coupled with instability ahead of an approaching tropical wave along 46W at 0600Z is anticipated to enhance instability during the night.

Morning

Synopsis: Weak surface to low-level instability is affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with the occasional scattered light showers.

Night

Synopsis: A tropical wave will be approaching the island.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few scattered light showers.

