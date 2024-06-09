Weather Report: Sunshine and clouds with brief isolated light showers Loop Barbados

Here is the weather report for today, Sunday, June 9, 2024.

According to the Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS), today, a ridge pattern will remain dominant across Barbados and most of the island chain allowing for mostly dry and stable weather conditions. Except for the extreme southern Windwards and Trinidad and Tobago where lingering surface to low-level moisture will maintain light to moderate showers. However, overnight the tropical wave analyzed near 49W (at 090600 UTC) will move across the southern Windwards producing scattered light to moderate showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Morning

Synopsis: A ridge pattern is the dominant feature across the island.

General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few brief isolated light showers.

Night

Synopsis: A tropical wave will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few brief isolated light showers.