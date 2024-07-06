Weather Report: Sunshine and clouds with a few isolated light showers

Here is the weather report for today, Saturday, July 6, 2024.

According to the Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS), today, the persistence of the ridge pattern will maintain mostly fair conditions across Barbados and the island chain. Further south, the northward migration of moisture will result in partly cloudy to cloudy skies and showers across Trinidad. The southern extension of the tropical wave analysed along 47W (at 06Z) will maintain instability in the Guianas.

Morning

Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few isolated light showers.

Night

Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy with a few isolated light showers.