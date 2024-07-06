Weather Report: Sunshine and clouds with a few isolated light showers

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Weather Report: Sunshine and clouds with a few isolated light showers
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

Patrons flocked to Awaken

Wales into the final four of the BFA Champions Cup

The Reunion 2024 promises a ‘Feter’s Paradise’

Élevé Performing Arts Centre brings Aladdin Jr to Bim

BHTA celebrates success within the hotel and tourism industry

Barbados go down at home to Haiti in World Cup Qualifiers

Tridents welcome the Grenadiers in World Cup Qualifier this evening

Mount Gay honours late employee

Tridents lose World Cup Qualifier opener

Applewhaite named skipper of Tridents’ World Cup campaign

Saturday Jul 06

27°C
Barbados News

The persistence of the ridge pattern will maintain mostly fair conditions across Barbados and the island chain.

Rosemary Forde

8 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Here is the weather report for today, Saturday, July 6, 2024.

According to the Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS), today, the persistence of the ridge pattern will maintain mostly fair conditions across Barbados and the island chain. Further south, the northward migration of moisture will result in partly cloudy to cloudy skies and showers across Trinidad. The southern extension of the tropical wave analysed along 47W (at 06Z) will maintain instability in the Guianas.

Morning

Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few isolated light showers.

Night

Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy with a few isolated light showers.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Barbados News

Residents experience gas outage; NPC issues statement

Barbados News

Juniors vying for a spot in Junior Monarch Finals

Sport

No. 1 Iga Swiatek loses in Wimbledon’s third round to Yulia Putintseva

More From

World News

Hurricane Beryl makes landfall in Mexico near Tulum

Hurricane Beryl made landfall on Mexico’s coast near the resort of Tulum as a Category 2 storm early Friday, whipping trees and knocking out power as it came ashore after leaving a trail of destructio

See also

Barbados News

Police identify stabbing victim

He has been identified as 56-year-old Herbert Deare of Park Road, Bush Hall, St Michael.

Barbados News

Denisha’s love for soca

“I’m not giving up that easily and I’m hoping promoters will try switching things up to give newer faces a chance.”

Barbados News

Weather Report: Partly sunny

A ridge pattern will remain firmly in place across Barbados and the region.

Barbados News

Schools to close next Thursday for summer break

The last day of school for students will be Thursday, July 11, 2024, while for teachers it is Friday, July 12.

Barbados News

Barbados nominated for 2024 World Culinary Awards

The Barbados Food and Rum Festival has once again been nominated in the category of the Caribbean’s Best Culinary Festival.