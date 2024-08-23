Weather Report: Sunshine and clouds, occasional scattered showers

Here is the weather report for today, Friday, August 23, 2024.

According to the Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS), today, the shear line will continue southwestwards, maintaining occasional cloudiness and showers, as well as possible thunderstorms across Barbados and the Northern Windwards. Subsequently, the propagation of the shearline will spread similar conditions across the southern Windwards. Across the Leewards, a more stable environment will allow for fair to partly cloudy skies and a few isolated showers. A trough system will also be approaching the region from the east.

Morning

Synopsis: A shear line is affecting the island.

General Forecast: A mix of sunshine and clouds with the occasional scattered light to moderate showers.

Night

Synopsis: A trough system will be approaching the island.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few brief isolated light showers.