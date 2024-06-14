Weather Report: Sunshine and clouds, light to moderate showers Loop Barbados

Here is the weather report for today, Sunday, June 16, 2024.

According to the Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS), today, the tropical wave will generate occasionally cloudy skies and scattered showers across Barbados and the southern Windwards. It should be noted that Barbados will be on the axis of an upper-level trough during this time. The Leewards on the other hand will see an improvement in weather conditions as the ridge dominates.

Morning

Synopsis: A tropical wave will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few brief scattered light to moderate showers.

Night

Synopsis: Another tropical wave will be approaching the island.

General Forecast: Mostly cloudy with clear breaks with the occasional brief scattered light to moderate showers.