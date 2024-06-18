Weather Report: Sunshine and clouds, light to moderate showers Loop Barbados

Here is the weather report for today, Tuesday, June 18, 2024.

According to the Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS), today, surface to low-level instability is forecast to persist across Barbados and the eastern Caribbean mainly during the morning producing a mix of clear skies and clouds with intermittent brief isolated showers. By midday, a surface to mid-level ridge pattern will become dominant allowing for mostly fair weather conditions.

Morning

Synopsis: Weak unstable conditions are affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few brief scattered light to moderate showers.

Night

Synopsis: Weak unstable conditions will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Clear with cloudy periods with occasional brief scattered light showers.