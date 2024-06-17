Weather Report: Sunshine and clouds, isolated light showers Loop Barbados

Monday Jun 17

Barbados and the region will be affected by a tropical wave, meanwhile, the previous wave will continue westwards into the Caribbean Sea.

Rosemary Forde

6 hrs ago

Here is the weather report for today, Monday, June 17, 2024.

According to the Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS), today, Barbados and the region will be affected by the tropical wave currently along 58W at 2am, meanwhile the previous wave will continue westwards into the Caribbean Sea. During the passage of the wave, occasional cloudiness with some light to moderate showers can be expected. The upper-level trough over the region will offer marginal support towards the mentioned activity.

Morning

Synopsis: A tropical wave is affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few isolated light showers.

Night

Synopsis: Weak unstable conditions will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with the occasional light showers.

Retired Assistant Postal Superintendent Rosalyn Herbert passes

She passed away at age 70.

Javon Griffith is new BHTA Chairman

He brings a wealth of knowledge to the post with close to 20 years of experience in tourism and hospitality management.

NHC issues statement regarding Valerie Housing Estate

The NHC will be hosting a Tenant Town Hall Meeting on Monday, June 17, 2024 at 5:30pm, for persons to discuss their grievances.

Dr Donna Matthew’s service of thanksgiving this Friday

She passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 11, 2024.

Police probing shooting incident

A 29-year-old-man was riding his motorcycle enroute to his residence when he was attacked by two armed men.

Barbados and Palestine formally establish diplomatic relations

“As we formalise our relationship with the State of Palestine, we are making clear our support for Palestinian self-determination…”