Weather Report: Sunshine and clouds, isolated light showers Loop Barbados

Here is the weather report for today, Monday, June 17, 2024.

According to the Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS), today, Barbados and the region will be affected by the tropical wave currently along 58W at 2am, meanwhile the previous wave will continue westwards into the Caribbean Sea. During the passage of the wave, occasional cloudiness with some light to moderate showers can be expected. The upper-level trough over the region will offer marginal support towards the mentioned activity.

Morning

Synopsis: A tropical wave is affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few isolated light showers.

Night

Synopsis: Weak unstable conditions will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with the occasional light showers.