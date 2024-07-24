Weather Report: Sunshine and clouds, few brief scattered light showers

Here is the weather forecast for today, Wednesday, July 24, 2024.

According to the Barbados Meteorological Services, today, mostly dry and stable weather conditions are forecast across Barbados and the eastern Caribbean during the morning session.

This is due to a short-lived ridge pattern rebuilding across the region. By afternoon a tropical wave accompanied by brisk low-level winds is expected to move across Barbados and the region spreading a few light to moderate showers across. No significant shower activity is anticipated due to a relatively dry mid level atmosphere over the region.

Morning

Synopsis: A tropical wave will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few brief scattered light showers.

Night

Synopsis: Surface to low-level instability will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few brief scattered light showers.