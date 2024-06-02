Weather Report: Sunshine and clouds, few brief scattered light showers Loop Barbados

·5 min read
Home
Local News
Weather Report: Sunshine and clouds, few brief scattered light showers Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

The world needs more Climate conscious Daphnes telling our stories

Downes makes Christal clear big moves with She Markets and Sweet Limón

RISE Wednesday celebrates 5th anniversary with RISE V

Mount Gay unveils limited-edition cricket label

Jou Bae set to be a sexy colourful Bajan experience and safe vibe

Barbados Fire Service assists in rescue in Spry Street

Patient found on bar roof, returned to Hospital by police

Old rivalries renewed at T20 World Cup in the USA and Caribbean

Trump becomes first former US president convicted of felony crimes

Kartel, 2 co-accused to remain in custody ahead of retrial hearing

Monday Jun 03

29°C
Barbados News

No significant change in weather conditions from the previous day is expected.

Rosemary Forde

2 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Here is the weather report for today, Monday, June 3, 2024.

According to the Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS) today, no significant change in weather conditions from the previous day is expected. However, during the night, a tropical wave presently along 51W, south of 11N is expected to add to the low-level instability over Barbados and the Windwards. At the same time, an increase in mid to upper-level instability is expected across the region and a few isolated thunderstorms are possible.

Afternoon

Synopsis: Weak unstable conditions are affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few brief scattered light showers.

Night

Synopsis: Unstable conditions will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mostly cloudy with clear breaks, occasional scattered light to moderate showers, and a very slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Barbados News

Former DLP member Daniel Padmore passes

World News

Sri Lanka closes schools after deadly floods and mudslides

Barbados News

See also

NCC headquaters closing early today

More From

Lifestyle

The world needs more Climate conscious Daphnes telling our stories

Award-winning Bajan writer up for another, this time it’s a POSH Award

T20 World Cup

Mount Gay unveils limited-edition cricket label

The label pays homage to the tradition of cricket

Barbados News

Road closures in Bridgetown for changing of sentry

There will be partial road closures in Bridgetown on June 4, 7, 18, and 28, from 11:00 AM to noon each day.

Business

Downes makes Christal clear big moves with She Markets and Sweet Limón

Entrepreneur up for POSH Award this summer