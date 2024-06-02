Weather Report: Sunshine and clouds, few brief scattered light showers Loop Barbados

Here is the weather report for today, Monday, June 3, 2024.

According to the Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS) today, no significant change in weather conditions from the previous day is expected. However, during the night, a tropical wave presently along 51W, south of 11N is expected to add to the low-level instability over Barbados and the Windwards. At the same time, an increase in mid to upper-level instability is expected across the region and a few isolated thunderstorms are possible.

Afternoon

Synopsis: Weak unstable conditions are affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few brief scattered light showers.

Night

Synopsis: Unstable conditions will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mostly cloudy with clear breaks, occasional scattered light to moderate showers, and a very slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.