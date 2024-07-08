Weather Report: Sunshine and clouds, few brief isolated light showers

Here is the weather report for today, Monday, July 8, 2024.

According to the Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS), today, surface to low-level moisture trailing the tropical wave is expected to trigger brief isolated showers across Barbados and the eastern Caribbean. Thereafter, a decrease in low-level moisture will allow for mostly fair weather conditions.

Morning

Synopsis: A ridge pattern is the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few brief isolated light showers.

Night

Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy with a few brief isolated light showers.