Weather Report: Sunshine and clouds, few brief isolated light showers Loop Barbados

Here is the weather report for today, Saturday, June 8, 2024.

According to the Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS), today, the tropical wave along 58W south of 12N at 5:00am, will move across Trinidad and the southern Windwards during the morning producing a few light to moderate showers. Although Barbados is expected to remain on the northern fringe of the moisture associated with this wave, a few brief light showers are likely across the island.

Morning

Synopsis: A tropical wave is approaching the southern Windwards.

General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few brief isolated light showers.

Night

Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few brief isolated light showers.