Weather Report: Sunshine and clouds, few brief isolated light showers

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Weather Report: Sunshine and clouds, few brief isolated light showers
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

Barbados into the semifinal of CFU competition

Tridents unbeaten in CFU U14 Challenge Series

Young Tridents face “Vincy Heat” in CFU opener today

Crop Over Recap: Lifted Beach a hit of the summer

Prime Minister’s Cup kickoff with development workshops

How to get car insurance in Barbados

Mimosa ready to bring the vibes on Crop Over Friday

Crop Over Recap: Beach House Breakfast new location, same great vibes

Bajan acts steal the show at Tipsy Music Festival

Crop Over Recap; Local artistes shine at Tipsy Music Festival

Thursday Aug 22

29°C
Barbados News

A ridge pattern will be the dominant feature.

Rosemary Forde

4 hrs ago

Here is the weather report for today, Thursday, August 22, 2024.

According to the Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS), today, a deep-layered ridge pattern will be the dominant feature across Barbados and the eastern Caribbean. Surface to low-level moisture trailing the tropical wave over the northern half of the island chain will spread occasional light to moderate showers over that area. While over Barbados and the southern half of the chain mostly dry and stable weather conditions are anticipated.

Morning

Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few brief isolated light showers.

Night

Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few brief isolated light showers.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Barbados News

Wanted man Jason Harewood now in police custody

World News

The biggest diamond in over a century is found in Botswana

Barbados News

18-year-old Jonathan Campbell wanted for questioning

More From

Barbados News

BPWCCUL services temporarily unavailable tomorrow morning

ATM, online and POS transactions will be temporarily offline tomorrow, Thursday, August 22, from 12:01am until 5:00 am.

See also

Barbados News

Fatal road traffic collision; Motorcycle driver, passenger pass away

22-year-old Tishana Jamelia Ward passed away at the scene while 35-year-old Jamal Ramsey died whilst undergoing treatment at the QEH.

Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez files for divorce from Ben Affleck

After a relationship that spanned two decades, two engagements, two weddings and headlines too numerous to count, Jennifer Lopez has filed for divorce from Ben Affleck.
The filing Tuesday in Los An

Sport

Barbados into the semifinal of CFU competition

Barbados defeated Antigua & Barbuda 2-0 to top Group A of Tier II

Caribbean News

Seven shot, one fatally, in Point Hill, St Catherine

Seven people were shot, one fatally, by gunmen in Point Hill, St Catherine on Wednesday.
Reports are that at about 2:45 am, people in the community were at a wake when gunmen invaded the area and o

Barbados News

Police seeking public’s assistance in locating two vehicles

Police seeking information on two vehicles