Weather Report: Sunshine and clouds, few brief isolated light showers

Here is the weather report for today, Thursday, August 22, 2024.

According to the Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS), today, a deep-layered ridge pattern will be the dominant feature across Barbados and the eastern Caribbean. Surface to low-level moisture trailing the tropical wave over the northern half of the island chain will spread occasional light to moderate showers over that area. While over Barbados and the southern half of the chain mostly dry and stable weather conditions are anticipated.

Morning

Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few brief isolated light showers.

Night

Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few brief isolated light showers.