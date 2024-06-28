Weather Report: Sunshine and clouds, brief scattered light showers

Here is the weather report for today, Friday, June 28, 2024.

According to the Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS), today, a favourable upper-level pattern along with activity ahead of the tropical wave currently along 53W will cause an increase in cloudiness and showers across the region. By nightfall, cloudy skies, showers, and possible thunderstorms are expected.

Morning

Synopsis: A tropical wave is approaching the island.

General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few brief scattered light showers.

Night

Synopsis: A tropical wave will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with occasional scattered light to moderate showers.