Weather Report: Sunshine and clouds, brief isolated light showers

Here is the weather report for today, Wednesday, June 19, 2024.
According to the Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS), today, a surface-to-mid-level ridge pattern will be the dominant feature allowing for mostly fair weather conditions.
Morning
Synopsis: A ridge pattern is dominant across the island.
General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with brief isolated light showers.
Night
Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be dominant across the island.
General Forecast: Partly cloudy with brief isolated light showers.