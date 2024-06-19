Weather Report: Sunshine and clouds, brief isolated light showers

Here is the weather report for today, Wednesday, June 19, 2024.

According to the Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS), today, a surface-to-mid-level ridge pattern will be the dominant feature allowing for mostly fair weather conditions.

Morning

Synopsis: A ridge pattern is dominant across the island.

General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with brief isolated light showers.

Night

Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be dominant across the island.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy with brief isolated light showers.