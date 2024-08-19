Weather Report: Sunshine and clouds, brief isolated light showers

Here is the weather report for today, Tuesday, August 20, 2024.

According to the Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS), today, the tropical wave analyzed along 51W will begin to affect the northern section of the region by afternoon bringing occasional cloudiness with light to moderate showers. Barbados and the southern half of the island will experience partly cloudy skies with brief light showers as the ridge remains dominant.

Morning

Synopsis: A tropical wave will be approaching the island.

General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few brief isolated light showers.

Night

Synopsis: A tropical wave will begin to affect the island.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with the occasional brief scattered light showers.