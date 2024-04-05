Weather Report: Sunny with occasional light showers Loop Barbados

Here is the weather forecast for today, Saturday, April 6, 2024.
According to the Barbados Meteorological Services, today, a generally sunny day is forecast across the island chain as the Atlantic high-pressure system remains dominant. However, some weak shallow areas of instability within the ridge may produce a few light showers.
Rainfall
Morning
Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system is the dominant feature.
General Forecast: Mostly sunny with a brief cloudy period and scattered light showers during the morning.
Night
Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system will be the dominant feature.
General Forecast: Partly cloudy.