Weather Report: Sunny with cloudy periods,occasional scattered showers

Here is the weather report for today, Monday, August 26, 2024.

According to the Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS), today, as the trough system moves northward, lingering instability and moisture could result in a few passing showers across Barbados and the Windwards while unsettled conditions are expected across the Leewards.

Morning

Synopsis: Low-level instability is affecting the island

General Forecast: Sunny with cloudy periods with the occasional scattered light to moderate showers.

Night

Synopsis: Weak low-level instability will be affecting the island

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few brief scattered light showers.