Weather Report: Sunny with cloudy periods, scattered light showers

Here is the weather report for today, Thursday, July 4, 2024.

According to the Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS), today, as the wave moves westward over the Caribbean Sea, a deep-layered western Atlantic high-pressure system will build across Barbados and the eastern Caribbean. Surface to low-level moisture trailing the wave is likely to trigger a few early morning showers. However, mostly fair weather conditions are expected to take over by mid-morning as the high-pressure cell will be dominant.

Morning

Synopsis: A ridge pattern will rebuild across the island.

General Forecast: Sunny with cloudy periods with scattered light showers.

Night

Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be dominant.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with scattered light showers.