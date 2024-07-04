Weather Report: Sunny with cloudy periods, scattered light showers

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Weather Report: Sunny with cloudy periods, scattered light showers
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

Wales into the final four of the BFA Champions Cup

The Reunion 2024 promises a ‘Feter’s Paradise’

Élevé Performing Arts Centre brings Aladdin Jr to Bim

BHTA celebrates success within the hotel and tourism industry

Barbados go down at home to Haiti in World Cup Qualifiers

Tridents welcome the Grenadiers in World Cup Qualifier this evening

Mount Gay honours late employee

Tridents lose World Cup Qualifier opener

Applewhaite named skipper of Tridents’ World Cup campaign

New look Tridents take on Curacao tonight in World Cup Qualifiers

Thursday Jul 04

29°C
Barbados News

As the wave moves westward over the Caribbean Sea, a deep-layered western Atlantic high-pressure system will build across Barbados.

Rosemary Forde

4 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Here is the weather report for today, Thursday, July 4, 2024.

According to the Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS), today, as the wave moves westward over the Caribbean Sea, a deep-layered western Atlantic high-pressure system will build across Barbados and the eastern Caribbean. Surface to low-level moisture trailing the wave is likely to trigger a few early morning showers. However, mostly fair weather conditions are expected to take over by mid-morning as the high-pressure cell will be dominant.

Morning

Synopsis: A ridge pattern will rebuild across the island.

General Forecast: Sunny with cloudy periods with scattered light showers.

Night

Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be dominant.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with scattered light showers.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Barbados News

Land tax discount extended

Barbados News

WHO publishes clinical treatment guideline for quitting tobbaco

Barbados News

St Philip West DEO elections this Sunday

More From

Barbados News

Police probing fatal shooting incident at Sargeants Village

The victim has been identified as 33-year-old Tyrelle Dario Devere Prescod, of Bartlett Tenantry, Christ Church.

See also

Barbados News

QEH responds to misleading TikTok video

“This complaint was not made to the management team on site, which included the Chief Executive Officer, before being shared on social media.”

Barbados News

Boat owner calls for much needed upgrade to Oistins Boatyard

“Oistins definitely needs an upgrade to take care of the boats on the South and maybe as far as the East.”

Barbados News

Fatal stabbing in Kings Street

Police received the report of a stabbing incident about 6:45am, today, Thursday, July 4, 2024.

Barbados News

Fire at The Crane Hotel

Barbados Fire Service responds

Barbados News

Prisoner escapes police custody while undergoing treatment at QEH

Police seeking public’s assistance in locating escaped prisoner.