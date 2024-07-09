Weather Report: Sunny with cloudy periods, moderate scattered showers

Weather Report: Sunny with cloudy periods, moderate scattered showers
The weak trough will bring a few moderate showers across Barbados initially, and the Windwards by late evening.

Here is the weather report for today, Wednesday, July 10, 2024.

According to the Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS), today, the weak trough will bring a few moderate showers across Barbados initially, and the Windwards by late evening. Otherwise, low-level clouds within the ridge flow will continue streaming across the region bringing some light showers.

Morning

Synopsis: A weak trough is affecting the island.

General Forecast: Sunny with cloudy periods and a few moderate scattered showers.

Night

Synopsis: A weak ridge pattern will be the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few scattered light to moderate showers.

