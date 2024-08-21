Weather Report: Sunny with cloudy periods, light to moderate showers

Here is the weather report for today, Wednesday, August 21, 2024.

According to the Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS), today, the tropical wave will continue to affect the region, with partly cloudy skies and scattered light to moderate showers persisting across the island chain. Despite the absence of deep convection activity associated with the tropical wave, low wind speed and low-level moisture will likely result in afternoon showers and thunderstorms across the region.

Morning

Synopsis: A tropical wave is affecting the island.

General Forecast: Sunny with cloudy periods with the occasional light to moderate showers. There is the possibility of localized activity over western districts during the afternoon.

Night

Synopsis: A ridge will be rebuilding across the island.

General Forecast: Cloudy with the occasional scattered light showers becoming mostly clear after midnight.