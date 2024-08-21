Weather Report: Sunny with cloudy periods, light to moderate showers

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Weather Report: Sunny with cloudy periods, light to moderate showers
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

Barbados into the semifinal of CFU competition

Tridents unbeaten in CFU U14 Challenge Series

Young Tridents face “Vincy Heat” in CFU opener today

Crop Over Recap: Lifted Beach a hit of the summer

Prime Minister’s Cup kickoff with development workshops

How to get car insurance in Barbados

Mimosa ready to bring the vibes on Crop Over Friday

Crop Over Recap: Beach House Breakfast new location, same great vibes

Bajan acts steal the show at Tipsy Music Festival

Crop Over Recap; Local artistes shine at Tipsy Music Festival

Wednesday Aug 21

29°C
Barbados News

A tropical wave is affecting the island.

Rosemary Forde

5 hrs ago

Here is the weather report for today, Wednesday, August 21, 2024.

According to the Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS), today, the tropical wave will continue to affect the region, with partly cloudy skies and scattered light to moderate showers persisting across the island chain. Despite the absence of deep convection activity associated with the tropical wave, low wind speed and low-level moisture will likely result in afternoon showers and thunderstorms across the region.

Morning

Synopsis: A tropical wave is affecting the island.

General Forecast: Sunny with cloudy periods with the occasional light to moderate showers. There is the possibility of localized activity over western districts during the afternoon.

Night

Synopsis: A ridge will be rebuilding across the island.

General Forecast: Cloudy with the occasional scattered light showers becoming mostly clear after midnight.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

World News

Divers find 5 bodies during search of superyacht wreckage in Sicily

Barbados News

Rudolph “Cappy” Greenidge funeral service this Friday

Sport

Barbados into the semifinal of CFU competition

More From

World News

Kenyan man accused of dismembering female bodies, escapes custody

A suspect who police said confessed to killing 42 women and was being detained over the discovery of dismembered bodies in Kenya’s capital has escaped from police custody, officials said Tuesday.&nbsp

See also

Barbados News

Shooting victim dies at QEH; succumbs to injuries after one week

He has been identified as 17-year-old Jakori Wilkinson, of Princess Royal Avenue, Pinelands, St Michael.

Barbados News

Persons invited to register for BCC foreign language courses

Registration closes next Friday, August 30, 2024 and classes are scheduled to start on September 9.

Barbados News

Water outages in St Michael tomorrow: Residents asked to store water

BWA to install DMA meter at Pembroke Road, St Michael.

Caribbean News

Seven shot, one fatally, in Point Hill, St Catherine

Seven people were shot, one fatally, by gunmen in Point Hill, St Catherine on Wednesday.
Reports are that at about 2:45 am, people in the community were at a wake when gunmen invaded the area and o

World News

Cholera outbreak in Sudan kills at least 22

Sudan has been stricken by a cholera outbreak that has killed nearly two dozen people and sickened hundreds more in recent weeks, health authorities said Sunday. The African nation has been roiled by