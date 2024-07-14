Weather Report: Sunny with cloudy periods, few scattered light showers

Here is the weather forecast for today, Sunday, July 14, 2024.

According to the Barbados Meteorological Services, today, a surface-to-low-level ridge pattern will be the dominant feature across Barbados and the eastern Caribbean. In addition, model data indicates a relatively dry mid-level atmosphere over the region. However, shallow low-level clouds associated with adequate low-level moisture and a marginally favourable upper-level pattern are likely to initiate intermittent scattered light to moderate showers across the region.

Morning

Synopsis: A ridge pattern is the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Sunny with cloudy periods with a few scattered light showers.

Night

Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few scattered light showers.