Weather Report: Sunny with cloudy periods, few scattered light showers

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Weather Report: Sunny with cloudy periods, few scattered light showers
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

Double delight for Kickstart Rush

Kickstart Rush wins on Rush Fest debut

Patrons flocked to Awaken

Wales into the final four of the BFA Champions Cup

The Reunion 2024 promises a ‘Feter’s Paradise’

Élevé Performing Arts Centre brings Aladdin Jr to Bim

BHTA celebrates success within the hotel and tourism industry

Barbados go down at home to Haiti in World Cup Qualifiers

Tridents welcome the Grenadiers in World Cup Qualifier this evening

Mount Gay honours late employee

Sunday Jul 14

30°C
Barbados News

A surface-to-low-level ridge pattern will be the dominant feature across Barbados and the eastern Caribbean.

Rosemary Forde

6 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Here is the weather forecast for today, Sunday, July 14, 2024.

According to the Barbados Meteorological Services, today, a surface-to-low-level ridge pattern will be the dominant feature across Barbados and the eastern Caribbean. In addition, model data indicates a relatively dry mid-level atmosphere over the region. However, shallow low-level clouds associated with adequate low-level moisture and a marginally favourable upper-level pattern are likely to initiate intermittent scattered light to moderate showers across the region.

Morning

Synopsis: A ridge pattern is the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Sunny with cloudy periods with a few scattered light showers.

Night

Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few scattered light showers.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Barbados News

Science Summer Camp starts Monday, July 22

Caribbean News

Caribbean Governments condemn attempted assassination of Donald Trump

Barbados News

Barbados National Trust Amerindian trail hike next Sunday

More From

Barbados News

MOH: No outbreak at Hill Milling Company

Ministry of Health issues statement regarding Hill Milling Company Ltd

See also

Barbados News

Weather Report: Sunny with cloudy periods, few scattered light showers

A surface-to-low-level ridge pattern will be the dominant feature across Barbados and the eastern Caribbean.

Barbados News

Police identify stabbing victim

The deceased has been identified as 48-year-old Carlos Howell, of Glenburnie, St John.

Barbados News

Wanted man: Nico Norville

He is advised that he can present himself to the District ‘E’ Police Station, Major Walk, Speightstown, St Peter accompanied by an attorney-at-law of

Barbados News

National Summer Camps Programme launched

Camps will be held at 46 locations and 3,000 to 3,500 youth are expected to benefit.

Barbados News

41-year-old man charged for harbouring a wanted man

Kelvin Jones has been charged for harbouring wanted man Demario Griffith Jones.