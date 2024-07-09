Weather Report: Sunny with cloudy periods, few isolated light showers.

Here is the weather report for today, Tuesday, July 9, 2024.

According to the Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS), today, a surface-to-mid-level ridge pattern will be the dominant feature across Barbados and the eastern Caribbean.

In addition, a relatively dry lower to upper-level atmosphere will be noticeable over the region. At the same time, low-level moisture embedded within the predominantly surface to low-level trades will drift across the area. As a result, a mix of clear skies and clouds with a few off-and-on showers can be expected. This pattern is anticipated to persist until the end of the forecast period (Friday 120900 UTC).

Morning

Synopsis: A ridge pattern is the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Sunny with cloudy periods with a few isolated light showers.

Night

Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few isolated light showers.