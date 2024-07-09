Weather Report: Sunny with cloudy periods, few isolated light showers

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Weather Report: Sunny with cloudy periods, few isolated light showers
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

Kickstart Rush wins on Rush Fest debut

Patrons flocked to Awaken

Wales into the final four of the BFA Champions Cup

The Reunion 2024 promises a ‘Feter’s Paradise’

Élevé Performing Arts Centre brings Aladdin Jr to Bim

BHTA celebrates success within the hotel and tourism industry

Barbados go down at home to Haiti in World Cup Qualifiers

Tridents welcome the Grenadiers in World Cup Qualifier this evening

Mount Gay honours late employee

Tridents lose World Cup Qualifier opener

Tuesday Jul 09

27°C
Barbados News

Weather Report: Sunny with cloudy periods, few isolated light showers.

Rosemary Forde

12 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Here is the weather report for today, Tuesday, July 9, 2024.

According to the Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS), today, a surface-to-mid-level ridge pattern will be the dominant feature across Barbados and the eastern Caribbean. 

In addition, a relatively dry lower to upper-level atmosphere will be noticeable over the region. At the same time, low-level moisture embedded within the predominantly surface to low-level trades will drift across the area. As a result, a mix of clear skies and clouds with a few off-and-on showers can be expected. This pattern is anticipated to persist until the end of the forecast period (Friday 120900 UTC).

Morning

Synopsis: A ridge pattern is the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Sunny with cloudy periods with a few isolated light showers.

Night

Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few isolated light showers.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Barbados News

Registration open for camp project S.O.F.T

Barbados News

Mobile clinic in Queen’s Park tomorrow

Barbados News

Police investigating unnatural death at Work Hall, St Philip

More From

Barbados News

71-year-old man missing since Friday

He was last seen walking in the direction of Lammings, St Joseph wearing a white Polo shirt, a dark ¾ pants and slippers, colour unknown.

See also

Barbados News

43-year-old man remanded on gun charges

Dwayne Drakes has been charged with endangering the life of Adrian Lewis and the unlawful use of a firearm.

Sport

Anderson eyes strong finish as West Indies seek to spoil his party

LONDON (AP) — It doesn’t matter if James Anderson takes a bunch of West Indies wickets for England in the first test at Lord’s from Wednesday.
The series opener will be Anderson’s 188th and last te

Barbados News

Barbados and Canada to collaborate on agri-tech initiative

“I’m pleased to tell you that I am on board, in terms of the Ministry wanting to participate in transitioning agriculture.”

Barbados News

Kickstart Rush wins on Rush Fest debut

Kickstart Rush defeats Rush Alaska 3-1

Barbados News

Fisherfolk to receive 1/2 million assistance package following Beryl

CAF Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean donates $500,000 to fishing industry.