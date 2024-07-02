Weather Report: Sunny with cloudy periods, early morning showers

Here is the weather report for today, Tuesday, July 2, 2024.

According to the Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS), today, the ridge pattern will build across the area with a much drier atmosphere present over Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean. Therefore, mostly fair conditions are expected with slight concentrations of dust haze. During the night the tropical wave of interest will be approaching Barbados and the Windward islands.

Morning

Synopsis: The high-pressure system is dominant feature across the island.

General Forecast: Sunny with cloudy periods with the occasional brief light early morning showers.

Night

Synopsis: The tropical wave of interest will be approaching the island.

General Forecast: Clear with cloudy periods with a few scattered light showers.