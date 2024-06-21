Weather Report: Sunny with cloudy periods, brief scattered showers

Here is the weather report for today, Saturday, June 22, 2024.

According to the Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS), today, the leading edge of the tropical wave currently along 57W at 2am will begin to affect Barbados, Trinidad, and the southern Windwards during the late afternoon into the night. In addition, the upper-level environment over these islands is expected to become more moist and unstable. However, the mid-levels are expected to remain relatively dry for the most part. Elsewhere, a ridge pattern will be dominant, nonetheless, weak surface to low-level confluence coupled with shallow low-level moisture may trigger a few brief isolated showers.

Morning

Synopsis: A tropical wave is affecting the island.

General Forecast: Sunny with cloudy periods with a few brief scattered light showers.

Night

Synopsis: A tropical wave will continue affecting the island.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy to cloudy with a few brief scattered light showers.