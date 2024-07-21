Weather Report: Sunny with brief isolated light showers

Here is the weather forecast for today, Monday, July 22, 2024.

According to the Barbados Meteorological Services, today, a surface to low-level ridge will remain the dominant feature across Barbados and the eastern Caribbean. A few light showers are expected to traverse the island chain as weak surface to low-level confluence affects the region. During the night, a southeasterly low-level wind flow is expected to advect low-level equatorial moisture over Barbados and the extreme southern Windwards leading to occasionally cloudy skies with some light showers.

Morning

Synopsis: A surface to low-level ridge is the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Mostly sunny with brief isolated light showers.

Night

Synopsis: Weak surface to low-level instability will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few brief scattered light showers.