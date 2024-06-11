Weather Report: Sunny with a few light showers Loop Barbados

Here is the weather report for today, Tuesday, June 11, 2024.

According to the Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS), today, as the tropical waves move westward over the Caribbean Sea, residual moisture trailing the waves will maintain some scattered showers across the southern Windward islands. By nightfall a ridge pattern will rebuild across that region as well, improving weather conditions.

Morning

Synopsis: A ridge pattern is the dominant feature.

General Forecast: After a few light morning showers, mostly sunny.

Night

Synopsis: A ridge will be dominant across the island.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy with a few light showers.