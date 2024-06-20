Weather Report: Sunny with a few isolated light showers

Weather Report: Sunny with a few isolated light showers
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
A few afternoon to evening showers are possible across Barbados and the central Windwards.

Here is the weather report for today, Thursday, June 20, 2024.

According to the Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS), today, synoptically, a ridge pattern will continue being dominant. However a few afternoon to evening showers are possible across Barbados and the central Windwards due to an area of convergence within the ridge. During the overnight period, mostly fair skies will be observed.

Morning

Synopsis: A ridge pattern is dominant across the island.

General Forecast: Mostly sunny with a few isolated light showers.

Night

Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be dominant across the island.

General Forecast: Mostly clear.

