Weather Report: Sunny with a few isolated light showers

·5 min read
Home
Local News
Weather Report: Sunny with a few isolated light showers
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

Young Tridents face “Vincy Heat” in CFU opener today

Crop Over Recap: Lifted Beach a hit of the summer

Prime Minister’s Cup kickoff with development workshops

How to get car insurance in Barbados

Mimosa ready to bring the vibes on Crop Over Friday

Crop Over Recap: Beach House Breakfast new location, same great vibes

Bajan acts steal the show at Tipsy Music Festival

Crop Over Recap; Local artistes shine at Tipsy Music Festival

Rise Barbados promises ‘great value for money’; adds Tionne Hernandez

Valor made a 2024 comeback with a seamless sunrise breakfast party

Saturday Aug 17

26°C
Barbados News

A ridge pattern is the dominant feature.

Rosemary Forde

11 hrs ago

Here is the weather report for today, Saturday, August 17, 2024.

According to the Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS), today, a ridge will be dominant across Barbados and most of the Windward with dry and relatively stable conditions allowing for fair skies to prevail. Over the Leewards and extreme northern Windwards, instability behind the aforementioned tropical wave will generate showers during the morning. Improved weather conditions are anticipated as the day progresses as a dry and stable environment moves over the area. Overnight, a weak low-level shearline may bring some instability to the island chain with only a few light showers expected.

Morning

Synopsis: A ridge pattern is the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Mostly sunny with a few isolated light showers.

Night

Synopsis: Weak instability will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Clear with cloudy periods with a few brief scattered light showers.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Barbados News

BCC accepting copies of qualifications next week

Barbados News

Crop Over Recap: Jabnival 2024, a vibe unmatched!

Barbados News

Water outages in St Peter: BWA to install meter at Cemetery Lane today

More From

World News

See also

Southern African leaders meet at Zimbabwe summit amid mpox concerns

African leaders will meet in Zimbabwe on Saturday for a scheduled summit of the 16-nation Southern African Development Community that may discuss the rising issue of mpox outbreaks across the continen

Barbados News

Water outages in St Peter: BWA to install meter at Cemetery Lane today

Customers asked to store an adequate supply of water to assist.

Barbados News

Weather Report: Sunny with a few isolated light showers

A ridge pattern is the dominant feature.

Sport

Young Tridents face “Vincy Heat” in CFU opener today

Barbados and St Vincent & the Grenadines will faceoff against each other in Tier II, Group A action today.

Barbados News

MOH: Increased surveillance for Mpox

Physicians encouraged to test according to protocol and notify the Ministry of Health and Wellness of suspected cases