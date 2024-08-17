Weather Report: Sunny with a few isolated light showers

Here is the weather report for today, Saturday, August 17, 2024.

According to the Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS), today, a ridge will be dominant across Barbados and most of the Windward with dry and relatively stable conditions allowing for fair skies to prevail. Over the Leewards and extreme northern Windwards, instability behind the aforementioned tropical wave will generate showers during the morning. Improved weather conditions are anticipated as the day progresses as a dry and stable environment moves over the area. Overnight, a weak low-level shearline may bring some instability to the island chain with only a few light showers expected.

Morning

Synopsis: A ridge pattern is the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Mostly sunny with a few isolated light showers.

Night

Synopsis: Weak instability will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Clear with cloudy periods with a few brief scattered light showers.