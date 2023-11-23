Weather Report – Sunnier afternoon afternoon after morning showers Loop Barbados

Here is the weather forecast for today, Thursday, November 23, 2023.

There are no tropical waves being monitored at this time by the Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS).

Overnight recap

Ridging as well as a dry environment remained across the central and northern Windwards ensuring clear skies overnight.

In contrast, cloudiness and showers were observed across the Leewards due to a weak shearline and across Grenada, Trinidad and Tobago due to a convergent pattern from the beginning of the night.As the night drew on this convergent pattern also expanded northward encompassing the Grenadines, St Vincent and Barbados.

In Barbados, rainfall accumulations reached up to 44.4 mm in the center of the island at the Botanical Gardens, St Thomas. Radar-calculated accumulations also suggested similar values across the parishes of St James, southern parts of St Andrew, St John, St Philip and Christ Church

Following afternoon convection which lasted into the early hours of the night, stable conditions returned across the Guianas under the influence of a ridge.

Wind speeds across the region were initially light, before increasing during the late morning and peaking at 16 knots in St Lucia and 13 knots at the BMS headquarters in Charnocks, Christ Church.

Sea conditions were slight to moderate in open waters with swells peaking around 1.5m.

BMS Outlook

The ridge pattern will remain dominant across the northern Windwards while gradually rebuilding across Barbados throughout the day.

Across the southern Windwards, a pool of moisture and convergence will continue generating occasionally cloudy skies and light to moderate shower activity. Similar conditions are forecast for the Leewards, as convergence also affects those islands.

Rainfall

Morning

Synopsis: Unstable conditions are affecting the island

General Forecast: Cloudy to overcast with scattered moderate to heavy showers at first, becoming increasingly sunny toward afternoon.

Night

Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system will be the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Mostly clear.

Temperature

Max Temp: 32 degrees Celsius

Min Temp: 24 degrees Celsius