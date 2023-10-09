Weather Report – Slight layer of Saharan Dust across the island Loop Barbados

Here is the weather forecast for today, Monday, October 9, 2023.

Tropical waves (locations as of 2am)

A tropical wave was analyzed along 77W south of 17N moving W at 10 to 15 knots.

A tropical wave was analyzed along 24W embedded in the monsoon.

Barbados Meteorological Services Outlook

The Atlantic High-Pressure System is the dominant feature across the region and fair to partly cloudy skies are anticipated. However, low-level confluence within the flow of the ridge is expected to trigger some occasional periods of cloudiness and showers across Barbados and the northern Windwards overnight.

Rainfall

Morning

Synopsis: The Atlantic high will be the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Partly sunny with a few brief isolated light showers.

Night

Synopsis: The Atlantic high will be the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with the occasional brief isolated light showers.

Dust haze

Morning

A layer of slight dust haze will be present across the island.

Forecast Confidence: 80%

Night

No significant dust haze

Forecast Confidence: 60%

Temperatures

Max: 33 degrees Celsius

Min: 24 degrees Celsius