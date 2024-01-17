Weather Report: Scattered light showers forecast Loop Barbados

Here is the weather forecast for today, Wednesday, January 17.

A weak shear line is affecting Barbados.

Today from 6 am General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few brief scattered light showers.

Tonight from 6 pm General Forecast: Cloudy with clear periods with the occasional scattered light showers.

Wind: Moderate east-southeasterly to easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph) with higher gusts near showers.

Marine: Yellow Alert, Exercise Caution

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 2.5 meters ( 7 to 8 ft ). Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

Eastern Caribbean Outlook

A shear line generated occasionally cloudy skies and scattered showers across Barbados and the Windwards overnight. Here at Charnocks, 0.5mm of rainfall was recorded while rainfall accumulations across the island ranged from 0.2mm to 4.0mm. Meanwhile, a dissipating shear line generated similar conditions across Trinidad and Tobago during the early part of the night.

Meanwhile, across the Leewards, a few low-level cloud patches generated passing showers. Further south, across the Guianas, conditions improved as the night progressed.

Winds across the region were moderate to breezy, peaking at 25 knots in St. Lucia. Seas conditions were moderate in open water with swells peaking near 2.5m.