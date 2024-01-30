Weather Report: Sahara dust will be slightly across the island Loop Barbados

Here is the forecast for Tuesday, January 30.

The Barbados Meteorological Service reports that a ridge pattern is the dominant feature.

From today at 6 am

General Forecast: Mostly sunny with a few brief isolated light showers.

Haze Outlook:A layer of slight dust haze will be visible across the island.

From today at 6 pm

General Forecast: Mostly clear with a few brief isolated light showers.

Haze Outlook:A layer of moderate dust haze will reduce visibility across the marine area and to a lesser extent across the island.

Wind:

Moderate east-southeasterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).

Marine:

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ) and steady.

Eastern Caribbean Summary:

Overnight: A ridge pattern was dominant across Barbados and the region. Mostly fair skies were observed over Barbados and the southern Windwards, as well as the northern Leeward Islands due to a relatively dry atmosphere over these islands. Meanwhile, over the central and northern Windwards, as well as the southern Leewards, a surface to low-level confluent pattern along with a moist low-level environment triggered mostly cloudy skies with some scattered showers over these islands.

Further south over Trinidad and Tobago, similar conditions as Barbados and the southern Windwards were experienced. Meanwhile, over the Guianas, a ridge pattern was present. nonetheless, surface to low-level convergence coupled with sufficient low-level moisture generated mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers, and a few isolated thunderstorms across the region.

Wind speeds across the region were generally light to moderate with speeds peaking at 17 knots here at Charnocks in Christ Church. Seas remain slight to moderate in open water with swells peaking near 2.0m.