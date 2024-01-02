Weather Report: Residents can expect occasional scattered showers Loop Barbados

Weather Report: Residents can expect occasional scattered showers

Trough system is affecting the island

Loop News

11 hrs ago

Here is the weather forecast for today, Tuesday, January 2.

Today: A weak surface to low-level trough is affecting Barbados.

General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with the occasional brief scattered light showers.

Tonight: Surface to low-level instability will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with intermittent scattered light showers.

Wind 

Gentle easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 30 to 20 km/h (19 to 12 mph) and decreasing.

Marine

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 1.5 meters ( 3 to 5 ft ) and increasing.

Eastern Caribbean Summary

A low-level trough system produced occasional light to moderate showers across Barbados and the eastern Caribbean overnight. The maximum rainfall was 3.4mm in Church Church while total across the remainder of the island ranged from 0 to 0.4mm. 

The eastern portion of the Guianas and Trinidad and Tobago were under the influence of a ridge pattern compared to the remainder of the Guianas which saw rainy conditions as a trough affected that area.

Winds across the region were generally light peaking at 12 knots here at Charnocks in Christ Church. Seas conditions were slight to moderate in open water with swells peaking near 1.5m.

