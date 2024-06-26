Weather Report: Partly sunny with isolated light showers

Here is the weather report for today, Wednesday, June 26, 2024.

According to the Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS), today, a surface-to-mid-level ridge pattern will be dominant across Barbados and the eastern Caribbean. As a result, a mix of clear skies and clouds with a few off-and-on showers can be expected.

Morning

Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Partly sunny with isolated light showers.

Night

Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with isolated light showers.