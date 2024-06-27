Weather Report: Partly sunny with isolated light showers

Here is the weather report for today, Thursday, June 27, 2024.

According to the Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS), today, the ridge pattern will be the dominant feature across Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean. No significant change in weather conditions from the overnight is expected.

Morning

Synopsis: A ridge pattern is the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Partly sunny with isolated light showers.

Night

Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Mostly clear.