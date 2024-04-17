Weather Report: Partly sunny with few scattered light showers. Loop Barbados

Rosemary Forde

4 hrs ago

Here is the weather forecast for today, Wednesday, April 17, 2024.

According to the Barbados Meteorological Services, today, instability will persist mainly across the northern islands due to the convergent pattern across the area. For Barbados and the southern islands, shallow pools of moisture within the ridge flow will continue producing sporadic light shower activity.

Slight to thick dust haze concentrations are forecast from tonight throughout the remainder of the forecast period.

Morning

Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be dominant across the island.

General Forecast: Partly sunny with a few scattered light showers.

Night

Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be dominant across the island.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy with a few scattered light showers.

