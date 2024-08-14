Weather Report: Partly sunny with a few light to moderate showers

Here is the weather report for today, Wednesday, August 14, 2024.

According to the Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS), today, no significant change in weather conditions from overnight is expected over the northern half of the island chain. Barbados and the remainder of the region will encounter mixed weather conditions as the ridge struggles to regain a foothold over our area.

Morning

Synopsis: Weak unstable conditions are affecting the island.

General Forecast: Partly sunny with a few light to moderate showers.

Night

Synopsis: Weak unstable conditions will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few light to moderate showers.